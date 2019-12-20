Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Stacie M. Wilson

Stacie M. Wilson
Stacie M. Wilson, age 44, of Hastings, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring with her family by her side. She was born in Derby, CT and grew up in Naugatuck, CT. Stacie was a lover of all animals, especially horses. She enjoyed playing the piano and painting and was a certified cake decorator. Stacie was well loved at her church, St. Ambrose. She was a loving daughter and sister and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her parents, James and Viola Wilson; brother, James Paul Wilson (Dianne); uncles, John Thorpe (Ethel), Arnold Thorpe (Eileen) and several cousins.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church with Father Stephen Zehler officiating. Interment will follow at St. Ambrose Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at St Johns Family Funeral Home.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
