Stephen Floyd Greene
The family of Stephen Floyd Greene, Sr. announces the passing of their husband, father and friend on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 79. The son of a railway man, Steve was born December 10, 1939 in St. Augustine at the Florida East Coast Railroad Hospital and moved permanently to the Ancient City from New Smyrna at age 13. As a boy, he delivered the Times Union and the Record on his bike, as well as prescriptions for McDonald's Drugstore and St. George Pharmacy. In the late 50s, he was a lifeguard at St. Augustine Beach and served in the Ground Observer Corps. He graduated from Ketterlinus High in 1958.
Steve joined the National Guard in 1961, retiring as a Major with the Army Medical Corps in 1992 after serving in Desert Storm. He earned his Bachelors degree in Psychology from Jacksonville University in 1965 and a Masters in Rehabilitative Counseling from Florida State University in 1969. He worked as a supervisor in the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation for 38 years, helping countless disabled and injured individuals rejoin the workforce through education grants. Not long after his 2002 retirement, he joined the Sheriff's Department as a Public Service Assistant until June 2019.
Steve served as a Deacon and later an Elder at the St. Augustine Church of Christ, and participated in 24 mission trips with Latin American Missions, frequently providing medical care and health education in remote South and Central American communities. He loved reading, history, traveling and cultures and was proud of his Minorcan heritage through the Rogero family. Most of all, he loved God and his family.
Steve is preceded in death by parents George Edward Greene II and Effie Augusta Floyd Greene, and great-grandson Eli Thayer Bolena.
He is survived by wife Gayle Wasson Greene, children Stephen Jr. of Snow Camp, NC, Gregory (Chelle) of Nashville, TN, Kevin (Tracie) of St. Augustine, and Kristen (Jon) Slaughter of Orlando, daughter of his heart Elizabeth "Buffy" (Johnny) Ford of St. Augustine; grandchildren Kaitlyn (Josh) Bolena of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, Karley and Shaina of St. Augustine, Ashley, Mason and Aussie of Nashville, Blade Greene and Alexandra and Cassie Slaughter of Orlando, Cameo and Noah Grimes of St. Augustine, and Courtney and John Ford of St. Augustine; and his brother George Edward (Lyn) Greene III of St. Petersburg, FL.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Thursday, November 7 at 10:00 am at the St. Augustine Church of Christ (2900 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, FL 32084) with a luncheon following. Donations in his honor may be made to Latin American Missions (PO Box 2330, Valdosta, GA 31604-2330).
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019