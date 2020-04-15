|
|
Stephen Francis Fedeles
Stephen Francis Fedeles, 67 of St. Augustine,FL passed away April 7,2020, at his residence.He was born on January 23,1953 in Pottsville Pennsylvania, son of late Stephen and Mary Fedeles of Branchdale Pennsylvania. Stephen was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville Pennsylvania. Stephen was a retired pulp and paper operator at Georgia pacific in palatka Florida. He is survived by his wife Patricia Fedeles; his children , Billi Jo Hoegger Luther Ga,Lisa Buczek (Stanley)Mesa,AZ, Kelly Gaunt Mesa,AZ and Cori Downs St.Augustine,FL. His sisters Maryann Sokola Minersville,PA, Paulette Murphy (Vince) Pottsville, PA,and Jayne Hontz (Robert) Pottsville, PA. He was lovingly known as pop pop to four grandsons Joey Hoegger, Stanley Buczek III, Kyle Buczek, and Richard Downs III, two granddaughters Katelynn Gaunt and Amanda Hoegger. He was blessed with five nephews and two nieces. A Life Well Lived....... Formerly from Port Jervis NY, he and his cherished wife, Pat Fedeles, moved to their beloved town of St Augustine Florida in 1992. An avid fisherman, craftsman and family man, "Steve" shared his kind, peaceful soul with all who knew him. Whether he was helping a neighbor, spending time on the water with whatever accomplice he could find, or simply being at home with his family, he enjoyed life to its fullest.He bravely battled Lymphoma in 2004 and returned to a vigorous life. In 2019 he became ill with congestive heart disease, to which he finally had succumbed.
Craig funeral home is entrusted with Stephen's memorial service. The details of the exact date are pending and will be shared later when circumstances permit. Stephen's final resting place will be at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church Cemetery Pottsville Pennsylvania next to his parents. Condolences can be made at craigfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020