Stephen "Steve" Peter Ashcroft
Stephen "Steve" Peter Ashcroft, age 53, of St. Augustine, passed away unexpectedly on May 30th 2019 at his home in St. Augustine. Born in Liverpool, England, Steve grew up in Formby and upon graduating from high school, he came to the states on a Soccer Scholarship. He attended Hofstra University on Long Island, New York where he graduated with a degree in Economics. He decided to stay in the U.S. and he, firstly, settled in New Jersey, working for National Westminster Bank. Steve relocated to Florida in the early 1990's to work for SunTrust Bank and made his home in St. Augustine shortly thereafter. Most recently, Steve had been working for Fidelity Investments in Jacksonville where he was a Portfolio Manager. Steve's passions in life clearly revolved around the game of Soccer. He played soccer for most of his life; youth, highschool, college and "Old Man Soccer". He refereed soccer games and he was a huge fan of the Everton Football Club. He coached his son, Harrison, to a Division 1 Soccer Scholarship at California State. Steve loved to travel and learn. His dream was to teach English, as a second language, in Columbia after traveling in South America and he was learning Spanish. He will be warmly remembered for his sense of humor and his caring nature and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Jacqui Ashcroft; sons, Matthew and Harrison DuParcq, all of St. Augustine; his mother, Maggie Ashcroft of Formby, England; and his brother, Jonathan Ashcroft of Breamore, England. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Ashcroft, and a son, Daniel Stephen Ashcroft.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7 th at St. Johns Family Funeral Home, with Pastor David Sheffield officiating.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 4 to June 5, 2019