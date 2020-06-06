Dr. Steve PoulosDr. Steve Poulos, of St. Augustine, passed away on June 4, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. Born to Kostantinos and Domna Liakopoulos, he was raised in Warren, Ohio. Steve was a graduate of Ohio University, Youngstown University, and later graduated from Ohio State University College of Dentistry (DDS). He served his internship at Florida State Hospital, and was commissioned as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Dental Corps. He served in Korea, and later served duty post in Ft. Stewart, Georgia, Okinawa, Japan and Ft. Bragg, N.C. He was discharged after 6 1/2 years of service with the rank of Major in the U.S. Army. 1969 was a big year - Steve left the Army and married Vasso Caralis and moved to St. Augustine. Steve set up a Dental Practice in St. Augustine and successfully practiced until his retirement in 2015. During that time Steve was very active in his church, community and professional life. Both he and his wife, Vasso, were involved in the St. John the Divine Parish, he as a Parish Council member and Vasso as a Greek school and Sunday school teacher. She also chaired the Meals for Seniors Citizens program. A son, Steven, was born in 1972. He was active as an altar boy and a member of Junior GOYA. Dr. Poulos was appointed by Archbishop Iakovos to the national board of the St. Photios Shrine in 1970 and served on the board since. He was instrumental in establishing the Hellenic Society and the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of St. Augustine. He was awarded the Archdiocese's Medal of St. Paul for "the commitment to the Life of the Church," by Archbishop Iakovos. He was also appointed by Bishop John of Amorion as the first national chairman of the Friends of St. Photios. In 1985, he served as the general chairman of the St. Photios National Shrine Consecration. He also chaired Greek Landing festivals and National Pilgrimage programs since 1975. In 1989, the Ecumenical Patriarch Demetrios conferred upon him the archon status, "Offikion of Ekdikos," Defender of the Faith. In 2008, he was awarded Emeritus status on the National St. Photios Board of Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta. Dr. Poulos is a member of both, St. John the Divine and the Holy Trinity Church of St. Augustine parishes. He was a member of the Dental Society in Jacksonville, and St. Augustine Academy 100. Steve will be remembered for his faithful service to church and the profession of Dentistry, but more that, a devoted and father and friend to many. He will be deeply missed.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen C. Poulos. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vasso Poulos of St. Augustine.Funeral services will take place at 12 Noon on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with His Eminence Metropoitan Alexis of Atlanta and Rev. Dr. Nicholas G. Louh officiating. Interment will follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.