Steven Brown
Steven Kerry Brown, age 72, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away December 25, 2019.
Born in Savannah, GA, October 20, 1947 to Donald Kenneth (DK) and Brookie Bellamy Brown, Steve was the youngest of three boys. He graduated from Terry Parker High School 1965, and received a BA degree from Brigham Young University 1972.
Steve married Carolyn Skousen 1971 and joined the FBI soon after. They lived in Provo, UT, Tempe, AZ, Chicago, IL, Puerto Rico, and Jacksonville, FL. While in Puerto Rico and Jacksonville, they enjoyed sailing in the Caribbean and Bahamas, teaching their children to snorkel, sail, and scuba dive.
Steve eventually left the FBI and opened his own private investigative agency in 1984. Steve married Melanie Pernell in 2004 and they have lived in St. Augustine since. During that time he published three books – The Complete Idiot's Guide to Private Investigating, 5 Things Women Need to Know About the Men They Date and Redeeming the Dead (a novel).
Hiking the Grand Canyon, spearfishing, lobster-hunting, scuba diving, sailing, walking his dog on the beach, and writing novels were all great loves of his, and he has been able to share those experiences with his children and grandchildren.
Steve is survived by his wife, Melanie; children Kjristi Burningham (David), Kerry Brown (Ginny), and Brookie Fellars (D. Max); step-daughters Melissa Dunne and Kacey Pernell; 13 grandchildren; brothers Courtney Brown and Bellamy Brown (Denise), and his dog Chine.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 500 Deltona Blvd, St. Augustine, FL 32086. Viewing at 9:00 am, funeral service at 10:00 am. Steve will be buried at the Mesa Cemetery in Mesa, AZ, Saturday, January 4, 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Turtle Hospital, Marathon, FL. https://www.turtlehospital.org/
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019