Steven Charles "Steve" SwitkinSteven Charles "Steve" Switkin, age 61 of St. Augustine passed away on September 2, 2020 at Orange Park Medical Center. Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Steve grew up in State College, Pennsylvania, graduating from State College Area High School with the Class of 1977. After graduating from high school, Steve managed an apartment complex and trained to become an Electrician. At an early age he discovered a talent for music and began playing the bass guitar with local bands. During the day he worked as an Electrician, and during the night he played the bass guitar. His music eventually won out and Steve decided to make his life's work as a Professional Musician. Steve played with many bands in many venues, but his main work was playing bass guitar for the house bands at the Tradewinds Lounge for 35 years. Very shy and quiet by nature, Steve was most comfortable on stage behind his dark shaded glasses and baseball cap pulled low over his brow with his Sadowsky 5 string bass guitar in his hands. He was a bit of a curmudgeon and had a subtle, but smart sense of humor. He was very colorful if you were lucky enough to get to know him. He will be deeply missed by his Tradewinds family, and all who knew him.He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Lisa G. McPhillips – Switkin of St. Augustine; a step daughter, Kimberly Zielinski and her husband Robert of St. Augustine; a sister, Nancy Gibat and her husband Wally of Cape Coral, FL.; and a grandson, Ian Zielinski of St. Augustine.A Celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.