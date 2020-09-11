1/1
Steven Charles "Steve" Switkin
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Charles "Steve" Switkin
Steven Charles "Steve" Switkin, age 61 of St. Augustine passed away on September 2, 2020 at Orange Park Medical Center. Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Steve grew up in State College, Pennsylvania, graduating from State College Area High School with the Class of 1977. After graduating from high school, Steve managed an apartment complex and trained to become an Electrician. At an early age he discovered a talent for music and began playing the bass guitar with local bands. During the day he worked as an Electrician, and during the night he played the bass guitar. His music eventually won out and Steve decided to make his life's work as a Professional Musician. Steve played with many bands in many venues, but his main work was playing bass guitar for the house bands at the Tradewinds Lounge for 35 years. Very shy and quiet by nature, Steve was most comfortable on stage behind his dark shaded glasses and baseball cap pulled low over his brow with his Sadowsky 5 string bass guitar in his hands. He was a bit of a curmudgeon and had a subtle, but smart sense of humor. He was very colorful if you were lucky enough to get to know him. He will be deeply missed by his Tradewinds family, and all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Lisa G. McPhillips – Switkin of St. Augustine; a step daughter, Kimberly Zielinski and her husband Robert of St. Augustine; a sister, Nancy Gibat and her husband Wally of Cape Coral, FL.; and a grandson, Ian Zielinski of St. Augustine.
A Celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved