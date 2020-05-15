Stratton Posner

Stratton M. Posner, fondly known as "Captain" passed away March 23rd from a heart attack. Stratton was a two tour Vietnam veteran who lived his life to the fullest and always enjoyed a good joke. He was an excellent craftsman and created unique works of art with various types of wood. He loved to tend to beautiful his garden and his two cats, Sassy and Mojo. Stratton's kind smile and genuine soul will resonate in all that knew him well. Rest easy my friend.



