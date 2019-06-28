|
|
Sue M. Jones
Sue M. Jones, 82, of St. Augustine, passed away unexpectedly, June 26, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center Downtown. Born and raised in Buffalo, South Carolina to Dolman and Louise Meadows, Sue started her career at Bell South. In 1962 she moved to St. Augustine where she continued to work for Bell South and raise her young family. After 48 years of dedicated service she retired from the phone company. Sue was currently working for Ripley's Entertainment.
She had a zest for life, enjoying a variety of activities including dancing, bowling, entertaining and several small business ventures. More than anything she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter: Barbara Allen (Marshall), Charlene Douthitt (Jerry); son, Scott Bishop. Grandchildren: Lance (Jennifer), Derrick (Sarah), Michael, Heather (Derek), Vanessa. Great Grandchildren, Tyrease, Logan, Remington. Great-great grandson, Tyrease, Jr. Sisters, Nell Henderson and Nancy Culberson.
Service will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, at 12 noon, at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A visitation will precede the service from 11:00-12:00pm. Graveside will follow at Craig Memorial Park.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 28 to June 30, 2019