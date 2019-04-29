|
Susan Laurie (Staggs) Russell, known to most as 'Susie,' age 72, met her Savior and dearest friend, Jesus Christ, face-to-face on Sunday, April 7 at 4:44 a.m. Susie was born in Coronado, California on May 4, 1946 to Capt. William R. Staggs and Grace Kathryn (Glasser) Staggs. As the daughter of a Navy captain, she had the incredible opportunity to live in numerous states and parts of the world, including Japan and Newfoundland. Settling in St. Augustine with her family, she graduated from St. Augustine High in 1962 after enjoying many clubs, activities and putting her "Most School Spirited" status to use as the SAHS Yellow Jacket Mascot!
Following high school, she attended St. Johns River Community College, married and raised three girls while traveling across America to various duty stations. Returning to St. Augustine in 1987, she enjoyed supporting others at both St. Augustine and Nease High School, serving in the offices, clinic and guidance department. Later, as a passionate coordinator of volunteers for Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, she loved leading, training and loving others. As a daughter of King Jesus, Susie loved worshiping Him and learning with others in St. Augustine at Trinity Chapel years ago and Anastasia Baptist Church currently. In true Susie form, she was a very active "all in" member of both churches! Most recently, Susie loved taking on new challenges while sharing her remarkably witty sense of humor, solid Godly wisdom and various Crockpot creations as a bookkeeper at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Cooking and laughing with friends, sharing good reads and hanging out with her dog, Bella, brought her great joy!
Reflecting on the love and life of Susie as she was known, her family and coworkers recently gathered these words of adoration and description: generous, loyal, creative, honest, selfless, hilarious, devout, brave, hospitable, compassionate, honest, clever and appropriately inappropriate at the most appropriate of times.
She is loved, missed and survived by her daughters, Suzanne Bennett and husband Rob, of Sanford; Jen Hughes and husband Jason, St. Augustine; and Jamie "Betsy" Ball and husband Jeff, New Orleans; her sisters, Twinkle McNairy and husband John, St. Augustine; Diana Crimi, Roy, Washinton; and Peggy Frisina, The Villages; her grandchildren Erin, Jacob, Austin, Ian, Kyler, Abi and Bri, and, of course, her beloved Great Pyrenees dog, Bella.
Susie's life will be celebrated on her birthday this year, May 4, at noon at Anastasia Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, Susie would love donations to be made in her memory to: Hope for Haiti, 217 Fiddler's Point Drive, St. Augustine, FL. 32080.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
St. Augustine Record, 04/29/19
