Susan Lenora Layfield
Susan Lenora Layfield, 93, of St Augustine passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at Moultrie Creek Nursing and Rehab. Susan was born on February 27, 1926 in Pinehurst, Ga to the late Frank and Bessie Williams. She was raised on a small farm, working in the fields taught her hard work and dedication. Susan loved being a mother to her 4 children and Nanny to her many grandchildren. She was a member of New Life Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, James Richard Kimsey; spouse Jeff Lee Layfield and 7 siblings. Susan leaves to cherish her memories her children, Eddie Kimsey of Ft Myers, Debbie Gedris(Barry) of St Augustine, Betsy Elrod(Thomas) of Lehigh Acres; sister Ruby Lee Coppedge of Vienna, Georgia; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the American Breast Cancer Association, https://www.abcf.org/donate. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 28 to May 29, 2019