Susan Oja
Susan Gail Oja died peacefully at her home in Lake Stevens, Washington in the early morning of July 11, 2019 after courageously battling cancer for five years.
Susan was born in Hibbing, Minnesota to Norman and Marcia Oja. She moved with her family to St. Augustine when she was four years old. After graduating from the University of Florida with a degree in speech pathology, Susan moved to Washington state as a VISTA volunteer where she made deep and lasting friendships. She went back to school at Western Washington University and received an additional degree in education.
Teaching was Susan's passion. She began her 39 years teaching elementary students in Stevenson, WA, moved on to teach on Bainbridge Island, WA and then finally taught in Marysville, WA. She had an amazing talent for connecting with her students and instilling in them a love of learning.
When she wasn't preparing lesson plans for her classes she loved to be involved in book clubs, garden, kayak, hike and participate in triathlons always with a faithful canine companion by her side to share her adventures.
Susan was predeceased by her father, Norman. She is survived by her mother, Marcia; brothers, Leslie and Greg; sister, Sandra; brother in law, Don; nephews, Micah and Martin; as well as a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. Susan also left behind many cherished friends in Washington. A celebration of life was held at her home in her beautiful backyard garden.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 26 to July 28, 2019