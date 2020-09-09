Susan Veronica (Whelan) Murphy

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly loved Mom and Nana, Susan Veronica (Whelan) Murphy of St. Augustine, Florida, formerly of Canton, Massachusetts on September 4th at the age of 79. For nearly 60 years, Susan was the beloved wife of James Hamill Murphy, her high school sweetheart. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Susan was the daughter of the late Joseph Whelan and Dorothy (Sullivan) Whelan. In 1960, Susan married the love of her life, James , and together they raised three daughters- Robin, Jill and Stacey. She was very involved in her daughters' activities including sports, Girl Scouts, tap, ballet, swimming and shopping. Susan was a graduate of Rosary Academy in Watertown, MA and Blue Hills Technical Institute in Canton, MA, and for many years, she enjoyed a fulfilling career as an oral surgery assistant in both Massachusetts and Georgia. A passionate beach lover, Susan enjoyed numerous summers with her husband and girls at their beach house in Scituate, MA where family and friends were always welcome.

Susan and James settled in Saint Augustine, FL, where her grandchildren, the lights of her life, enjoyed beach time and made precious memories with Nana and Papa. Nothing was more important to Susan than her family, and she and James would often travel to New Hampshire to spend holidays by the lake with her loving extended family.

Susan was predeceased by her brother, J. Gerard Whelan of Needham, MA. She is survived by her husband, James; her sister, Maureen Kelson of Auburn, MA; her sister-in-law, Jean Whelan of Wells, ME; her daughter, Robin Nanu and husband Arun of Fernandina Beach, FL; her daughter, Jill Stone and husband Kevin of Alton Bay, NH; and her daughter, Stacey Herlitz of New London, NH. Nana is also survived by her precious grandchildren, Megan Stone and her husband Aaron Goulette, Timothy Stone, Connor Herlitz, Devon Herlitz and many nieces and nephews. Susan is also remembered by her close friends of many years in Boston, Atlanta and St. Augustine, especially her community at Saint Anastasia Catholic Church.

A private service will be held.



