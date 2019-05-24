Home

Susie Marie "Sue" Harrigan-Baggett

Susie "Sue" Marie Harrigan-Baggett
Susie Marie "Sue" Harrigan-Baggett, age 66, of St. Augustine, passed away on May 17, 2019 at her home. Sue, as she was known to those who knew her best, was born in St Augustine, FL to Harry George Harrigan and Marie Harrigan (Gilmore) on September 22, 1952. She was raised in St Augustine where she attended Fullerwood Elementary and Orange Street Middle School. Sue loved dogs and she loved to fish. She spent her work career in the environmental services in the hospitality industry. Sue will be deeply missed by all that loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Marie Shively (Joseph); mother, Marie Gilmore-Harrigan; brother, George Harrigan, Sr.; granddaughter, Helen Elizabeth Hicks-Locklear; grandson, Dalton James Hicks; great-granddaughter, Alonna Mae Hicks; great-grandson, Gavin James Locklear; and niece, Cindy Gilmore Carter. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry George Harrigan.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at 6pm on Wednesday, May 29, at Anastasia 16 Church, 110 Circle Drive E., St. Augustine, FL. 32084.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from May 24 to May 26, 2019
