Suzanne Bailey

Suzanne Bailey May 12, 1949-July 18,2020. Suzanne passed away July 18, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Robert Bailey, her daughter Lauren Bailey, son Michael Lozano, her mother Rosalina Haim and her sister Maritza Haim, all of St. Augustine.

Sue was born in Havana Cuba in 1949. She and her family moved to this country in 1955. She later became an American citizen and at age 16 was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, an occasion she would later describe as the happiest day of her life. She spent the rest of her life sharing the good news of God's Kingdom with others and helping literally dozens reach the point of dedication and baptism.

She was a loving wife, and devoted mother, always putting the interests of her family and others ahead of her own. She will be greatly missed.

The family will have a private service.



