Sylvia Smith Martin
Sylvia Smith Martin, passed away May 19, 2019 in St. Augustine. She was born in Hanover, NH to George and Bertha Smith. Attended a two room grammar school in Piermont, NH, graduated high school Bradford Academy, VT and received her diploma in nursing in Mass. Sylvia worked as a registered nurse in Mass, NH and Flagler Hospital retiring after 32 years, four months and 24 days. Her love was Christ, family, church family, friends and strawberries. Sylvia married Nick Martin in 1962 and had two sons and two step-sons. She was predeceased by her husband in 1975, son Robert in 1977, stepson Joe in 1992, grandson B.J. Ferrand in 2012, Seven brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her son, Albert R. Martin daughter in law: Mary "Peggy" Martin, whom she considered her only daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews survive her.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday June 1, 2019 at Heritage Baptist Church, Pastor Garry Martin, officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00PM – 7:00PM Friday May 31, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 23 to May 26, 2019