Tami Tedder Black
Our beloved Tami transitioned from this life on November 12, 2020. Tami is a St. Augustine native, graduating from St. Augustine High School, Class of 1978. Tami retired earlier this year after an accumulation of 35 years of service with the offices of the Clerk of Courts and the Public Defender. As a young girl she was an accomplished horse person with her beloved horse, Sam. Later in life she enjoyed fishing, reading a book and lounging in a pool. She loved her family, being a great wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.
Tami leaves her cherished memories to her husband of 33 years, Keith Black; sons, Justin Black and Kyle Black (Mahala); grandson, Jacob; parents, Warnock and Beverly Tedder; brothers, Darren Tedder (Margie), Dale Tedder (Julie) and Scot Tedder (Tina); brother in-laws, Frank Black (Linda) and Glen Black (Gail), several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tami leaves her earthly family to journey to her heavenly family waiting for her. Paternal grandparents, Everett and Gladys Tedder; maternal grandparents, F.I. "Buster" and Agnes Hudnall; parents in-law, Weldon and Rebon Black, several uncles and aunts all waiting for her.
Special thanks to Dr. William Barlow and Community Hospice. At Tami's request there will be no public services. Her tribute can be viewed at www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com
. A family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make your donations to Community Hospice in Tami's Memory, https://www.communityhospice.com/give/
or 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.