Teagen Sawyer Stratton
With a tremendous heavy heart, we announce the passing of Teagen Sawyer Stratton, 19, formally of St Augustine. Teagen was born on December 27, 2000 in Orlando, Fl and passed away unexpectedly June 24, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Teagen graduated in 2019 from Pedro Menendez High School and joined the United Stated Air Force where he was an honor graduate. He was an accomplished competitive swimmer, Red Cross certified lifeguard for Fort Bliss Aquatics and cross trained Navy Divers for acquisition of diving skills. Teagen was a proud Army brat who was afforded the unique opportunity to travel the world and baptized at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. He was engaged to Tatiana Slade and enrolled in Flagler College for the fall semester.
Teagen is preceded in death by his great grandfathers, Clyde Emery Worthington and James Frank Broome; great grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Broome.
Teagen is survived by his parents, Frank and Tori Stratton; brothers, Liam and Grant Stratton; fiancé, Tatiana Slade; Nana, Rhonda Worthington Parker; Pawpaw, Samuel Parker (Luanne Parker); Grandma, Donna Stratton; Grandpa, Bill Stratton; Mom-Mom, Karen Scott and her son, Matthew Scott, Uncle and Aunts, Brent and Brittany Parker, Amy and Seth Fowler, Marla and Scott Revis, Mike Hall, Nickle and Dan Murphy; cousins, Beckett, Kaitlyn, Ethan, Landon, Brody, Holden, Mikey, Johnny, Dylan and Harper; he will be truly missed.
A Celebration of his life will take place 10:00 a.m. Saturday July 4, 2020 at Ancient City Baptist Church, 27 Sevilla Street, St Augustine, Florida. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at St Johns Family Funeral Home.
In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines we will restrict the number of guest to 50% capacity during the visitation. The church is limiting attendees to 100 people for the funeral service. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the service. Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed at https://youtu.be/k3NzR6uLNmM
In lieu of Flowers the family requests donations be sent in Teagen's memory to https://mission22.networkforgood.com/projects/104042-in-memory-of-teagen-sawyer-stratton
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.