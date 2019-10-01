|
Teresa Jane Risch
Teresa Jane Risch, 59, of St. Augustine passed away September 25, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness.
Teresa was born in San Miguel, Portugal (Azores) and had been a resident of St. Augustine for 19 years coming from Palatka.
She was a graduate of Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville and received her bachelor's degree in nursing from St. Johns River State College via the bridge program. She was formerly employed at Putnam Community Medical Center and had worked as a surgical nurse at Baptist Hospital in downtown Jacksonville on the orthopedic floor.
She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in St. Augustine. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, the beach, shell hunting, nature and her family.
She is preceded in death her husband, E. David Risch, M.D., and her father, Kenneth E. Smith.
Surviving are her mother, Teri Smith; a son, Johnathan Fordham; a daughter, Christine Fordham; five step-sons and spouses, David Risch (Tammy), Bob Risch (Beth), Kris Risch (Tracey), Mark Risch (Becky) and Greg Risch (Benita); three step-daughters and spouses, Pat Ptolemy (Steve), Margaret Broussard (Keith) and Valerie Risch; a brother and sister-in-law, John Smith (Lynn); a sister, Libby Smith; twenty one grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be 9:00 am Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with Fr. Brian Eburn officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Masters Funeral Home in Palatka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are requested to St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 5205 A1A S, St. Augustine, FL 32080.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019