Teresa Snider

Teresa SniderTeresa Snider 87 of St Augustine Florida reached the end of her journey on July 15, 2020. She is survived by her 7 beloved children Carl (Angkana) Snider, Dixie (Kenneth) Wolf, Audrey Marsh, Mark Snider, Joseph Snider, Mary (Nicolas) Arocha and John (Suzanne) Snider. She is also survived by 19 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents Clay and Myrtle Dean along with sisters Frankie Dean and Retha Marsh. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.