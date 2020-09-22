Terrene Pappy BennettTerrene Pappy Bennett, 80, of St. Johns, Florida passed away on September 19, 2020 at St. Vincent's Riverside Center with her family by her side. She was born in St. Augustine and grew up in Sampson, Florida. Terrene began her career as a bookkeeper at Fairchild-Hiller, where she worked for over a decade. While working there she met her husband, John Bennett. The couple were married in May 1971 until 2016, when John passed away. Terrene also worked as a bookkeeper at Areospace, later with Burkhardt Distributing and Advanced Building where she retired in 2002.She enjoyed knitting, cooking and gardening. More than anything she loved her family. She raised her children and later raised several grandchildren.She is survived by her daughter, Angelene Bird (George); son, Benjamin Roberts, Jr.; sister, Latrell Mickler; 7 grandchildren; an adopted grandson, Joseph Bennett and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Bennett; daughter, Cynthia Pare and grandson, Dean Bass.A funeral mass will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Historic Church, 4124 Loretta Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32223 with interment to follow at Sampson Cemetery. A visitation will precede the service from 1:15-2 pm at St. Joseph's Historic Church.In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines every attendee must wear a mask and the number of attendees may be restricted. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the serviceSt. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.