|
|
Thelma Beaulieu
St. Augustine, FL - Thelma L. Beaulieu, 88, passed away peacefully with family
and friends by her side on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at The Bailey Family Center for Caring. Thelma was born in Van Buren, Maine on September 29, 1930 to Abel and Mattie (Paradis) Langlais. At age 10, her family moved to Lewiston, Maine where she graduated from Lewiston High School in 1948. She married Robert R. Beaulieu and they had five children together.
Bob and Thelma retired to St. Augustine in 1991 where they made many new friends and had great memories. They celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2002.
Thelma had a keen sense of humor, was a hard worker and supported her family throughout her adult life. In retirement, she volunteered at the St. Francis House Soup Kitchen, and proudly achieved 4713 hours as a volunteer at Flagler Hospital.
She was an active member at St. Anastasia Catholic Church and St. Anastasia Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the VFW, ELKS and joined in all the activities offered in this area. She spent many years dancing with the St. Augustine Ballroom Dance Association.
Thelma was predeceased by her husband Bob, parents, siblings, granddaughter Alison Hayes, son-in-law Christopher Hayes, and special friend Ralph Crews. She is survived by her children Jacqueline (Ray) Roux of Windham, ME, Janet Seveke of Berlin, Germany, Julie Hayes of Greenland, NH, Joanne Beaulieu of Clermont, NY and Robert (Angie) Beaulieu, Jr. of Kirkwood, MO; her grandchildren, Travis Roux, Elise Roux, Christine Seveke, Catherine Seveke, Alex Hayes, Caroline Hayes, Elizabeth Beaulieu and Paul Beaulieu, her great-grandson, Brady Roux and many nieces and nephews.
Thelma's family would like to thank Sr. Enda, her dear friends from Captain's Quarters and the Doctors, nurses and staff at Community Hospice & Palliative Care for their exceptional care and compassion during her final months.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, St. Augustine, FL at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Thelma's memory may be made to:
Community Hospice & Palliative Care
www.communityhospice.com/give
St. Francis House
www.stfrancisshelter.org
Arrangements are in the care of St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be made online at www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019