St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
St. Augustine, FL
Thelma Beaulieu Obituary
Thelma Beaulieu
Thelma L. Beaulieu, 88, passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at The Bailey Family Center for Caring.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, St. Augustine, FL at 9 a.m.
Arrangements are in the care of St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be made online at www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
