Thelma Beaulieu
Thelma L. Beaulieu, 88, passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at The Bailey Family Center for Caring.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, St. Augustine, FL at 9 a.m.
Arrangements are in the care of St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be made online at www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019