Theodore Hutmacher
Theodore P. Hutmacher, 81, passed away at his residence on June 9, 2020. Theodore was born in Quincy, Illinois to parents John and Leona Hutmacher. He married his loving wife of 54 years in 1965. Together they raised their family and owned and operated Hutmacher Tire and Automotive.
Theodore is preceded in death by his loving wife, DeAnna Hutmacher and parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Cindi Jean Gordon; granddaughter Amy Jean and her husband Desmond Valdes Jr.; great-grandsons, Desmond III and Mason Theodore Valdes; and a brother in Muscatine, Iowa.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
