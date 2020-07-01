1/1
Theodore McNeal Jr.
Theodore McNeal Jr.
Theodore McNeal, Jr was born on July 24,1975 to Gloria and Theodore McNeal, Sr in St. Augustine, FL. He was the oldest of five children.
Theodore grew up in the St. Augustine area where he attended area schools, and attended St. Augustine Sr High School. He grew up attending the Baptist Church.
Theodore was playful and liked to make everyone laugh. He loved his family and brought joy to all who knew him. He got married and had four children. He worked at McDonalds where he excelled at his work.
On June 23, 2020, God looked down and wanted another flower for his heavenly garden, and plucked Theodore to his eternal rest. He leaves to cherish his memory: his father Theodore McNeal Sr, two daughters, Shatina and Breauna, and two sons Zion and Joshua. Siblings: Tylesha Adams (Myron), Jordan McNeal (Trina), Shameka Warner (Nelson) and Catrice McNeal. Nieces and nephews: Jordan, Ellis, Chanelle, Trinity, Taniqua, Jaquan Angel, Anthony, Alexandria and Alandria. And a host of sorrowing relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be 1PM Saturday, July 4th at Craig Funeral Home. A visitation will be 4-6PM Friday, July 3rd at Craig Funeral Home. The funeral service will be broadcast live on facebook. Please visit www.facebook/craigfuneral to view the service. Or our website www.craigfuneralhome.com for more information.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
