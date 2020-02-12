|
|
Theresa Norwood
Theresa A. Norwood, a former resident of The Ponce Therapy Care Center, passed away at the Community Hospice Bailey's Center in St. Augustine, FL at 10:35pm Saturday night, February 8, 2020. She is survived by her sons Richard and Robert Norwood, living in Florida, her daughter Joyce MacLellan, of Massachusetts, 5 grand children and 7 great-grandchildren.
Theresa's life was beautifully described on her birthday this past November in a family posting by Shelly, one of her granddaughters:
"Not saying that my grandma is cooler than your grandma, but… Happy 96th Birthday to Nana T, she's the most resilient, positive and happy person. She has a heart of gold and is an absolute treasure in our family, and still sharp as a tack… I love this woman more than I can say."
A private service and combined ashes burial at sea with her late husband George, of a 63-year marriage is to be scheduled.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020