Thomas Alonso Neville
Thomas Alonso Neville, 57, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away on April 20, 2020 at Flagler Hospital. He was born in Rota, Spain and moved to St. Augustine at an early age to attend The Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, where he was a 1982 graduate. In his early teens he was well known for his skateboarding all over the city and he built a ramp that was kept at the Deaf and Blind school for the entire neighborhood to use. Later in life he became well known for his sharp sense of humor and humorous films in the deaf community. Thomas also founded the deaf softball league in St. Augustine. Being completely deaf didn't hold Tom back, for many years he worked for the City of St. Augustine as an architect and a draftsman. Thomas was always the center of attention, trying to get a reaction out of people. More than anything Tom was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend, who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his children, Matthew (Nicole), Travis, Calvin (Audrey) and Savanna; sister, Rose Fieldhouse (Robert); brother, Terrence Neville and grandchildren, Kyla, Kasen, Jaxson, Braelynn, Kennedy and Kaden.
A visitation will be held from 11-1pm on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines we will restrict the number of guest to 10 persons during the visitation. We ask that guests with a surnames beginning with letters A-N come between the hours of 11 am to 12 pm, and guest with surnames beginning with letters O-Z come between the hours of 12 to 1 pm. If you are at high risk or feeling ill, please stay home. A private memorial service will be held with Dr. Robert Fieldhouse officiating, Disciples Path Ministry, St. Augustine, Florida.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020