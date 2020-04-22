Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
guests with a surnames beginning with letters A-N come between the hours of 11 am to 12 pm
385 SR 207 St
Augustine, FL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
guest with surnames beginning with letters O-Z come between the hours of 12 to 1 pm
385 SR 207 St
Augustine, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Neville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Alonso Neville

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Alonso Neville Obituary
Thomas Alonso Neville
Thomas Alonso Neville, 57, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away on April 20, 2020 at Flagler Hospital. He was born in Rota, Spain and moved to St. Augustine at an early age to attend The Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, where he was a 1982 graduate. In his early teens he was well known for his skateboarding all over the city and he built a ramp that was kept at the Deaf and Blind school for the entire neighborhood to use. Later in life he became well known for his sharp sense of humor and humorous films in the deaf community. Thomas also founded the deaf softball league in St. Augustine. Being completely deaf didn't hold Tom back, for many years he worked for the City of St. Augustine as an architect and a draftsman. Thomas was always the center of attention, trying to get a reaction out of people. More than anything Tom was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend, who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his children, Matthew (Nicole), Travis, Calvin (Audrey) and Savanna; sister, Rose Fieldhouse (Robert); brother, Terrence Neville and grandchildren, Kyla, Kasen, Jaxson, Braelynn, Kennedy and Kaden.
A visitation will be held from 11-1pm on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines we will restrict the number of guest to 10 persons during the visitation. We ask that guests with a surnames beginning with letters A-N come between the hours of 11 am to 12 pm, and guest with surnames beginning with letters O-Z come between the hours of 12 to 1 pm. If you are at high risk or feeling ill, please stay home. A private memorial service will be held with Dr. Robert Fieldhouse officiating, Disciples Path Ministry, St. Augustine, Florida.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -