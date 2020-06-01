Thomas B. Olmstead
Thomas B Olmstead
Thomas B Olmstead, 73, passed away May 27, 2020 in St Augustine leaving behind a devoted family that will miss him deeply. He was born November 2, 1946 to Leo and Norma Olmstead in Hudson, Michigan.
Tom graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1964 where he "lettered" in Varsity Basketball and Cross Country. He attended Michigan State University and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in education in 1974.
Tom moved to Florida in 1977 with family and friends and worked for the City of St Augustine. He retired from the St Augustine Municipal Marina as assistant Dock Master with over 25 years of service.
Tom loved to travel, visiting 4 continents and over 20 countries. He was an avid reader, had a "green thumb" and loved jazz, dogs, cats and horses. His adventures included riding his motorcycle on the "Dragon" at Deals Gap, strolling the Champs-Elysees in Paris, horseback riding in Wyoming, dog sledding in Minnesota, snowshoeing in Yellowstone, riding camels and elephants in India and Africa and climbing the Himalayas to Katmandu.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Olmstead, son, James (Amy) Olmstead, Grandson Aden Leo Olmstead, sister Kim Olmstead (Wayne) Barrs, nephew, Ryan Dougherty, niece Chelsea Dougherty, and great niece, Lilah Faye Lundy, all of Ormond Beach, Florida. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Leo Olmstead, and former brother-in-law Daniel Dougherty.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center in St Augustine in his name.
"Live with no excuses and travel with no regret" ~ Oscar Wilde



Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
