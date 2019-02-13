|
Thomas Craig Gilkey, 58, St. Augustine, went home to be with Jesus on February 10, 2019. He joins his parents, William and Lorraine Gilkey and his niece and nephew, Rebecca and Luis Cruz, Jr. He was born in Clearwater Florida in 1960, and had been a resident of St. Augustine since 1997. Tom worked as a therapist at Southern Therapies in Palatka most of his career, where he comforted, befriended, and helped mend hurting patients. Tom was a 40-year follower of Jesus. He was a quiet man who enjoyed his family, fishing, football, boxing, shooting, sports, and grilling. He was a member of Good News Church.
A graveside family service begins Friday, February 15 at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery. A memorial follows at 11:00 AM at Good News Church on Wildwood Drive, St. Augustine. Flowers are gratefully accepted but donations to the church that so faithfully helped sustain him in his valiant battle with cancer are welcome. There is also an educational fund established for his children through GoFundMe. He is, for a time, apart from his wife, Antoinette Gilkey, his 'beauties': Georgiana Faye and Glorie Su Ellen, his sister Lynn Gilkey Cruz and family, and his brother, Pete Gilkey and family.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
