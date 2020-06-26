Thomas Diaz, Jr.
Thomas Diaz, Jr., age 67, also lovingly known as Papi, JR, and Tomas, passed away on June 19, 2020 in the presence of loved ones. He was born in New York, New York on December 16, 1952 to Tomas and Lucy (Almodovar) Diaz. He shared time between Puerto Rico and New York during his childhood and joined the military following high school. Thomas served the United States as a member of the US Army and the Army Reserves and loved his time in the military. He especially enjoyed his time deployed in Germany and served two tours there. Thomas moved to Florida in 1989 and spent most of the years since then in St Augustine.
Following his military service, Thomas worked in New York as a postal worker and machinist. The majority of his career since moving to Florida was spent working retail with Walmart and Winn Dixie. Thomas enjoyed people and loved to socialize. He would organize cookouts and gatherings and invite his family and friends into his home as often as he could. He had a great sense of humor and a sarcastic wit. Thomas played many sports in his youth and especially liked baseball and basketball. He was a big sports fan and the Mets were his team in baseball and his college team was the Gators. He also enjoyed the outdoors and had a knack for photography. He carried his camera with him wherever he went and captured many family events which are now well documented. Thomas loved his friends, adored his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren and family. They will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his wife Mary Adorno; son, Alex Diaz (Sonya) of St Augustine, FL; daughter, Shannon Diaz of St. Augustine; grandchildren, Julius and Averee Diaz of St Augustine; Layla Smith and Alea Diaz of North Carolina; great-grandson, Augustine Smith of North Carolina, and sisters Yvette Blend, Gladys Sostre, Jeannette Diaz and Aracelis Almodovar all living in the Orlando, FL area. He is preceded in death by his son Julius Diaz.
Private Services will be held. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines we will restrict the number of guest to 50% capacity during the service. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the service. Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/549019
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.