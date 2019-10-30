|
|
Thomas F. Maher Jr.
Thomas F. Maher Jr., 79, of Ponte Vedra passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family. Tom was born on May 11, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Thomas and Mary Maher.
Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed photography and fishing, especially fly fishing. He was catholic by faith.
Tom is survived by his spouse, Eleanore D Maher; son, Jeffrey T. Maher (Judith) of Atlantic Beach, Fl; daughters, Shannon A. Maher(Kurt Egger) of Pelham, NY and Tara C. Maher of Jacksonville Beach, Fl; brothers, Edward Maher (Vietta) and John Maher (Betty); grandchildren, Stephanie, Gabrielle, Skylar and Maggie; many extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Cancer Research Institute, https://www.cancerresearch.org/, in Tom's honor.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
