Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Maher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Maher Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas F. Maher Jr. Obituary
Thomas F. Maher Jr.
Thomas F. Maher Jr., 79, of Ponte Vedra passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family. Tom was born on May 11, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Thomas and Mary Maher.
Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed photography and fishing, especially fly fishing. He was catholic by faith.
Tom is survived by his spouse, Eleanore D Maher; son, Jeffrey T. Maher (Judith) of Atlantic Beach, Fl; daughters, Shannon A. Maher(Kurt Egger) of Pelham, NY and Tara C. Maher of Jacksonville Beach, Fl; brothers, Edward Maher (Vietta) and John Maher (Betty); grandchildren, Stephanie, Gabrielle, Skylar and Maggie; many extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Cancer Research Institute, https://www.cancerresearch.org/, in Tom's honor.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -