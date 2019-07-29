|
|
Thomas Jack Lemaster
Thomas "Jack" Lemaster, 64, of Huntington, WV, born September 10,1954 to Herbert and Ruth Lemaster, died July 24, 2019 in Elkton, FL, at the home of his eldest daughter, holding the hands of family.
Jack is survived by his ex-wife Joy Lemaster, with whom he remained in contact throughout the years, their four children, daughters, Tera (John) Gwaldis, Elkton, FL; Sheri (Scott) Koob Elkton, FL; Tiffany (Juan) Marrero, Pensacola, FL; son, Christopher Lemaster, Huntington WV. Jack is also survived by his brother, Junior (Shevella) Lemaster, Paintsville, KY; sisters, Martha Fannin, Paintsville, KY; Stella (Herbie) Hundly, Wayne, WV; Janice (Larry) Garrett, Portsmouth, VA; Myrtle (Elgin) Ward, Huntington, WV. Jack is also survived by eight grandchildren, one great grandson, many loving nieces, nephews, and many extended family. Jack was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Ruth Lemaster; brothers, Charles and Bennie Lemaster and sister, Ruth "little Ruth" Lemaster. Jack loved and very much enjoyed spending time with his family. One of Jacks favorite past times and some of our favorite memories of him encompass his love for music, which he passed along to his children. Jack loved Florida and fishing. Jack was a very giving and loving man who will be deeply missed.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 29 to July 30, 2019