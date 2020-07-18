1/1
Thomas LoCasale
In loving memory of Tom LoCasale, 77, who passed away peacefully at home on July 12th, 2020. He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 57 years, daughters Kim (Bruce), Dawn (Joe) and Jennifer (David), sister Judy (John) and grandchildren Morgen, Jordyn, Madison and Brooke. He also is survived by a large extended family, including Cathy, Jack, Brenda, Sue, Bill, Tony, DJ, Aaron, Candy, Mickey, Tracy, Heather, Delaney, Jesse, and all their loving partners and children.
In addition to living a life full of love and adventure, he served as an icon in the Jacksonville insurance industry and a model for how to balance work and play. Your life well lived will continue to serve as the example for us all.
A private family celebration of his life will be held. There are no plans for a public service at this time due to the current Covid-19 situation. Please visit https://www.craigfuneralhome.com/obituaries/ for a detailed sharing of Tom's impactful life. We invite you to leave your own memories of him there. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice (www.communityhospice.com/) or Alzheimer's Association (https://alz.org/).



Published in St. Augustine Record from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
