Thomas May
Sunday, April 19, 2020, Thomas May, husband of Janis (nee Waterhouse) May, father of four daughters, passed away peacefully at the age of 97 in St. Augustine, Florida. Tom was born April 15, 1923, in Breslau, Germany to Ernst May and Ilse (nee Hartmann) May. His mother was a weaver and his father an architect who had a major influence on the Bauhaus movement and designed Frankfurt am Main, designated a National Treasure by Germany. Tom May's family was exiled as enemies of the Nazi Regime and relocated to Kenya in 1934. Tom's family returned to Germany in 1953, and his father resumed his architectural career, along with Tom's elder brother, Klaus May. Tom had emigrated to the US in 1947. At Syracuse University, he met a young art student, Janis Waterhouse, a feisty Connecticut Yankee, and Mayflower descendent and they married soon after their graduation in 1951, residing in NY City until 1957. With a degree in Electrical Engineering Tom still practiced his first love, furniture woodcraft, and he produced many works of distinction, including cabinetry, chairs, tables, and lighting after debuting his designs in the seminal Museum of Contemporary Crafts, "Furniture by Craftsmen," 1957 exhibit in New York City. Tom retired from Campbell Soup Co in 1988 and moved to St Augustine, Florida, where he pursued his woodcraft more fully, producing many unique pieces, often gifted to favorite organizations, such as the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and the St Augustine Art Association, in each of which he and Janis were members. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Klaus. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Janis, his four daughters, Brynn, Dena, Tina and Erica as well as and 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. They all knew and loved Tom May, his lionhearted spirit, his originality and craftsmanship, an undaunted sense of curiosity and his wry humor; he will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UUFSA.org website where he was a member.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020