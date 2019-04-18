Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Good News Church
1357 Wildwood Dr
St. Augustine, FL
View Map
Thomas Michael White, 70, Ponte Vedra, went home to his Lord and Savior on April 15, 2019. He was born in Valley Stream, Long Island, New York and grew up in Daytona Beach, Florida. He received his graduate degree in banking from Rutgers University, New Jersey. He was a resident of St. Augustine for the past 16 years. Mike retired in 2017 after a 40+ year banking career. He owned AMC, A Mortgage Company and was also a founder of First Atlantic Bank, Jacksonville. Over his lifetime, Mike enjoyed participating in professional level bass tournaments throughout the southeast. Mike was a member of Good News Church, St. Augustine and recently a member of Crosswater Community Church, Ponte Vedra.
A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday April 19, 2019 at Good News Church, 1357 Wildwood Dr, St. Augustine, FL 32086. The family will receive friends following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mike White's memory to the www.donatenow.heart.org/donate
Mike will be remembered for his deep devotion and love for his family. He is survived by his wife, Ellen White, Ponte Vedra; daughters, Stefani Dales, Middleburg, Melani White, Orange Park, Amy Koebrick, Jacksonville Beach; sister, Barbara White Walsh (John), Meridian, Idaho; nephew, Stuart Walsh; grandchildren, Cody Dales, Max Koebrick, Riley Koebrick, and Bella Rae.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 18, 2019
