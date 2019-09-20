|
|
Thomas P. & Paula K. McNerney
Thomas P. McNerney Jr, 73, September 21, 1946 - September 18, 2019. Devoted wife Paula K. Metzger McNerney. Preceded in death parents Thomas and Helen McNerney and brother John McNerney survived by sister Kathy McNerney.
Thomas graduated from Garden City High in Garden City New York class of 1964. Went to college in C.W. post college Greenville New York class of 1971 with BA in Sociology and also attended Fordham University New York class of 1974 the with a masters degree in social work.
Thomas worked for the state of New York Letchworth village in fields New York Inst. for the Mental Retarded from June 6 1974 -March 2000 as a social worker.Moved to St. Augustine August in 2000.
Paula K. Metzger, 76, November 11, 1943 - September 16, 2019
Devoted husband preceded in death Thomas P. McNerney Jr.
preceded in death parents Mildred and Paul Metzger. Paula graduated from Paul D. Schneider High in Port Washington New York class of 1961 also graduated from C.W. Post College New York class of 1972 with a BA in Math also a masters of science in Special Education in 1981. Worked as a substitute / Tutor Teacher 1972-2000. Paula moved to St.Augustine in 2000.
Memorial service will be held :Thursday September 26th @ 10 am. St. Augustine United Methodist Church, 724 Shores Blvd. St. Augustine Fl 32086
