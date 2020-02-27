|
Thomas Peckenham
Thomas Henry Peckenham 86
Thomas Henry Peckenham Jr 86 passed away peacefully on February 26 th at home surrounded by his children and loved ones. He was born July 18, 1933. He was the husband of the late Carol ( Farley ) Peckenham, father of the late Thomas Henry Peckenham III and grandfather to the late Anthony Colli.
He was a member of the IBEW local 99. He was a devoted coach and mentor to youth sports programs in Rhode Island. Tom will be dearly missed by the parishioners of St Anastasia Catholic Church where he was an active member and volunteer. He was a fourth degree Sir Knight and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 7121. He was a loyal and wonderful friend to many in both Rhode Island and Florida.
Tom will be forever remembered by his children, Tommy and his wife Sharon, Jo-Ann Perry and her husband Oliver, Sue and her husband Michael, Karen and her significant other Steve Dakake, and Lynne Simmons and her husband John. Tom leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 7 great grand children.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated 12:00 PM Saturday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Timothy Lindenfesler, Pastor officiating.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020