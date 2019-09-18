|
|
Thomas Richard Hightower
Thomas "Tommy" Richard Hightower was a finder of treasures whether it be something to refurbish, repurpose or just pass on to worthy recipients, he was forever on the lookout. Born in Ocala, Florida on July 13, 1962, Tom died unexpectedly on Monday morning, September 16, 2019. He leaves behind family friends and many fur babies who will mourn his loss.
He is survived by the love of his life, Saribel; his mother, Maria "Mieke" Hightower (Alex Ramos); his Oma in Holland who is 103; his father, Thomas Cecil Hightower; brother, Steven Mark Hightower (Barbara); sister, Tammy Hightower; son, Eric T. Hightower; daughter, Hayley Hightower Harris (Fred) and grandchildren that he wished he had gotten to know.
Through Saribel he had many extended family members and children and considered himself blessed. A warm compassionate generous soul, we will all miss him.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019