Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hightower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Richard Hightower

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Richard Hightower Obituary
Thomas Richard Hightower
Thomas "Tommy" Richard Hightower was a finder of treasures whether it be something to refurbish, repurpose or just pass on to worthy recipients, he was forever on the lookout. Born in Ocala, Florida on July 13, 1962, Tom died unexpectedly on Monday morning, September 16, 2019. He leaves behind family friends and many fur babies who will mourn his loss.
He is survived by the love of his life, Saribel; his mother, Maria "Mieke" Hightower (Alex Ramos); his Oma in Holland who is 103; his father, Thomas Cecil Hightower; brother, Steven Mark Hightower (Barbara); sister, Tammy Hightower; son, Eric T. Hightower; daughter, Hayley Hightower Harris (Fred) and grandchildren that he wished he had gotten to know.
Through Saribel he had many extended family members and children and considered himself blessed. A warm compassionate generous soul, we will all miss him.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now