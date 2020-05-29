Thomas Russell Allen

Thomas Russell Allen, 66 of St. Augustine passed away peacefully on May 16th, 2020 He was born in Miami-Dade County October 15, 1953 to the late Sydney Theodore Allen & Mary Virginia Allen. "Tommy" grew up in Miami and was an avid drag racer and boat racer in his early years. He came to reside in St. Augustine and was the owner and operator of Champion Racing Heads in Palm Coast, FL. He loved St. Augustine and all it's amenities. He enjoyed his Saturday's going garage sale-ing and a nite out for dinner at his favorite restaurant Creekside. Sunday's he would visit the flea market and local stores followed by lunch on his back patio with the intracoastal waterway view he so loved. He will be missed by many neighbors and many friends. He is survived by his family, Traci Allen, Step-daughter and son-in-law Kalli and Steven Wallace and grand children Cooper and Chase. Cousins Billy Rossignol of St. Augustine and Denny Borkert of Palatka. Brother Michael Allen of North Carolina and sister Diane Paigo of Coral Springs, FL.



