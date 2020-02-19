Home

Thomas Wayne Stoiber, born July 7, 1945, passed away February 9, 2020. Tom was born in Euclid, OH and educated at Ohio University. His entire career was spent as an administrator in Community Education. He served in Jacksonville, Gainesville at Santa Fe Community College retired from Seminole Community College in Lake Mary, Florida. He joined First Coast Technical Institute in St Augustine for his final five years in Education.
Tom was pre-deceased by his parents Jean and Robert Stoiber and niece Lisa Shaw. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Sandi Stoiber, step-son Phillip Jacobs, step-grand daughter Sass, sisters Barb Shaw (Greg) of Little Rock , AR and Jean D'Aversa (Russ) of PA. There are three nephews, Chris, Mike and Matt.
Tom's passion for 48 years was providing music for others in the form of DJ for dances like the Boppers in St Augustine and Daytona Beach Boppers Tom and Sandi have been members of the Boppers for 20 years.
In lieu of other remembrances donations are requested to Halifax Health Hospice 3800 Woodbriar Trail Port Orange FL 32129.
Services will be at a later date.
Condolences may be shared BaldwinCremation.com.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
