Thomas VanEimeren
Thomas Michael VanEimeren, 75, went to be with our Lord on December 22, 2019 at his home in St. Augustine, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Ruth VanEimeren and his brother, Jerry VanEimeren.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dorothy (Davies Baker) VanEimeren, brother Robert VanEimeren (Don Rowell), children Tammie Ankrum (Vance), Tracie Liston (Ron), Tiffanie Hagen (Michael), Kelly Watson (Richard), and David Baker (Michelle). He is also survived by five grandchildren: Alexa Ankrum, Alivia Ankrum, Ian Hagen, Eli Hagen and Kayla Watson. He is also survived by his sister in law, Wendy VanEimeren.
Thomas was in the insurance business for most of his life. He was a retired soccer referee, refereeing at all levels. After soccer he took up golf. He loved the game! He was a generous human being and loved by so many.
Following Thomas's wishes, no services will be held. His favorite charity was if anyone wishes to make a donation in his name.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020