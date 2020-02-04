|
|
Thomas Vaughn
Thomas Earl Vaughn was born to Mattie and Teston "Buddy" Vaughn September 27,1939. Earl passed away at the age of 80 at his home in St. Augustine, Florida on February 3, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife Audrey, his sisters Sylvia Taylor and Judy Raymond and his brothers Wayne Vaughn and Jerry Vaughn.
Earl attended Ketterlinus High School and served as an M.P. in the United States Army while in Germany. He was a meat cutter for Setzers, Pantry Pride and Winn Dixie for over 60 years retiring in 2010. Earl was a pitcher in the local Parks and Recreation softball leagues.
Earl is survived by his son Dale Vaughn and daughters Tina (Dave) Barnett and Shana (Chris) Gouge. He was PaPa to 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
On Monday, February 10, 2020 at Craig Funeral Home from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm with a Funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm. Burial to follow at Craig Memorial Park.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2020