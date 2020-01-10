|
|
Tom C. DeBow
Thomas C. DeBow, 79, of Port Washington, NY, Lloyd Harbor, NY, and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Tom was born in Queens, New York and grew up in Port Washington, NY. He attended Paul D. Schreiber High School, served in the United States Air Force, and Graduated from New York University. Tom is survived by his wife Judy (Taylor) DeBow, son Thomas (Catherine) DeBow, daughter Wendy (Brian) Carswell, step-son Clay (Claire) Taylor, and 6 grandchildren: Matt, Miranda, Thomas, Harry, Camden, and step-grandson Wesley.
Tom will be remembered for his many great accomplishments during his working career in banking and finance with Merrill Lynch and CoreStates Bank in New York City and Philadelphia. Tom was an avid golfer and moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL in 1994. While living in Florida Tom discovered a love of real estate and pursued a successful career selling homes in the Jacksonville Area. Tom will be remembered as a strong, caring and considerate husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who who knew him. A celebration of Tom's life will be held in March.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020