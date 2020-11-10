Tom Davis
Thomas Mitchell "Tom" Davis, 89, of Fleming Island, passed peacefully from this life at his home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Born in Lexington, Kentucky, Tom resided in Palatka for 33 years. After retiring, Tom lived in Crescent Beach, then Fernandina Beach and was currently residing at Allegro Independent Living in Fleming Island. Tom served 4 years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and retired from the Navy Reserves following 20 years of service. After receiving his bachelor's degree in 1959 from the University of Florida, Tom married the love of his life, Donna. They moved from Jacksonville to Palatka where he began his career with First Union Bank (formerly Atlantic National Bank) retiring in 1993 as a vice president. While in Palatka, Tom was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Palatka where he served as an elder and as treasurer. He was also a member of the Azalea City Kiwanis Club where he served as President in 1971. In his leisure time, Tom was an avid golfer, Gator football fan as well as a University of Kentucky basketball fan. He was likewise a Civil War and WW II history buff.
Tom and Donna enjoyed their retirement while at Crescent Beach. They were able to spend many summers in England and Scotland visiting their condo friends, in addition to several river cruises on the Rhine and Danube. Most of all, they enjoyed spending time with their family and friends at the beach.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Donna McNab Davis and 2 sisters Mary Miller and Martha Lee Gleixner.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Lee Davis-Clark (Mike) of Fernandina Beach, a son, Donald M. Davis (Robley) of Norfolk, VA, a brother, William "Bill" Davis (Molly) of St. Paul, MN, a sister-in-law, Sandra McNab Turnbull (Gene) of Carmel, IN, 5 grandchildren, Stephen Davis (Alex), Cameron Davis (Megan), Brandon Davis (Sarah), Julia Clark and Jessica Clark and 4 great-grandchildren, Elliott Kate Davis, Emerson Julia Davis, Isaac Davis and Charlotte Davis and expecting another soon.
Graveside services will be at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Highsmith officiating. No visitation is scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the National Kidney Foundation
, 1040 Woodcock Road, Suite 119, Orlando, FL 32803.
