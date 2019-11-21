Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3022 Blue Heron Dr S
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tonya Swan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tonya Swan


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tonya Swan Obituary
Tonya Swan
Tonya Leigh Moore Swan of Switzerland FL, beloved wife of her husband and best friend, Stephen Swan, passed away on November 15, 2019. Tonya was born in Newark, Ohio on June 18, 1984. She is survived by her parents Francis and Jean Moore, her sister Michelle Moore (Garth)of Mandarin, FL, Stephen's grandmothers; Ann Swan Perkins and Jewell Jobo, her aunts and uncles; Kay Hill of Granville,Ohio; Ann (Randy) Parker, James and Walter Bray of Maynard, AR Gary Moore of Little Rock, along with many cousins. She leaves behind her beloved pet poodle, Baby. Tonya attended Granville Elementary, Granville Ohio graduated from Bartram Park High School in 2002 and UNF with Honors in 2007. Tonya's legacy to the world is her generosity and kindness to people and pets. There will be Celebration of her Life November 30, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 at 3022 Blue Heron Dr S, Jax FL. 32223
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tonya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -