1/1
Tracy Ann Smead
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracy Ann Smead
Tracy Ann Smead, age 58 of Palm Coast, Fl. Passed away November 11, 2020 at Advent Health of Palm Coast. She was born in Batavia, NY and was the daughter of the late Anthony and June Mangefrida. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday November 19, 2020 at Craig Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends starting at 12:00PM Thursday until the time of the service at Craig Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Craig Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Wilbur "Jay" Smead III, children, Timothy Smead and Jamie Pinkerton, Sara and Nicholas Haste, Wilbur "Jay" Smead IV, and Matthew Smead and Caitlin Ventura, siblings, Larry Sherman and Darlene Campbell, Carl and Raeann Sherman, Susan and John Fredrickson, James and Stacy Mangefrida, Anthony Mangefrida and Michele Kerr, grandchildren, Steven Norwood, Cody Davis, Christian Davis, Steven Chamberlin, Ally Chamberlin, Jaylynn Smead, Natalie Smead, Kendalynn Collins , Naomi Smead, and Raven Smead, Jay's sister and brother-in-law, Jodi and Bernie Moore, and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved