Tracy Ann SmeadTracy Ann Smead, age 58 of Palm Coast, Fl. Passed away November 11, 2020 at Advent Health of Palm Coast. She was born in Batavia, NY and was the daughter of the late Anthony and June Mangefrida. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday November 19, 2020 at Craig Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends starting at 12:00PM Thursday until the time of the service at Craig Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Craig Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Wilbur "Jay" Smead III, children, Timothy Smead and Jamie Pinkerton, Sara and Nicholas Haste, Wilbur "Jay" Smead IV, and Matthew Smead and Caitlin Ventura, siblings, Larry Sherman and Darlene Campbell, Carl and Raeann Sherman, Susan and John Fredrickson, James and Stacy Mangefrida, Anthony Mangefrida and Michele Kerr, grandchildren, Steven Norwood, Cody Davis, Christian Davis, Steven Chamberlin, Ally Chamberlin, Jaylynn Smead, Natalie Smead, Kendalynn Collins , Naomi Smead, and Raven Smead, Jay's sister and brother-in-law, Jodi and Bernie Moore, and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.