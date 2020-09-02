Tracy Bartlett Leitner

Tracy Bartlett Leitner passed away at her home August 29, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Gerry Creighton; Son, Clint Leitner and his wife Alexis Leitner; 3 grandsons: Blake Leitner, Clarenec Hulzenga IV, Dominick John Hulzenga; Sister: Kathy Garrett and her husband Tommy Garrett; brother Jeff Bartlett and his wife Mary Bartlett; 5 nieces, 10 grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents: Jaclyn and John Bartlett, and brother Wayne Bartlett. Visitation will be held on Friday, Spetember 4, 2020 from 2-4pm All County Funeral Home & Crematory, 1010 NW Federal Hwy., Stuart, FL 34994



