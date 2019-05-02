|
|
Twana Jones Allen Bowen passed peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at home. A native of Arkansas, she lived in the National Capital area for 37 years prior to moving to Florida in 1997. She retired from Civil Service after working with the Naval Reserve community at Andrews AFB and the DoD at the Pentagon for a total of 31 years. She is survived by three daughters, Jeanne Whited, Cindi Crossen and Robin Palmer; stepchildren Laura McGeachy and Ken Allen; two brothers, Joe Rainwater and Ray Rainwater and many grandchildren. A memorial service at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced at a later date.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 2 to May 31, 2019