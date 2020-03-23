|
|
Valdi Lois "Val" Shierling
Valdi Lois "Val" Shierling, age 85, of St. Augustine, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Glenns Ferry, Idaho, Val began working right after high school graduation as an Aide at Bonners Ferry General Hospital and Sand Point General in Idaho, and later worked as an office manager for Emerald Maintenance. She met and married William R. "Bill" Shierling and lived in many places following Bill's career as a Building Contractor. Upon relocated to St. Augustine, Florida, Val began working as an Office Manager for St. Augustine Animal Clinic, where she stayed for 24 years, while also being a wonderful homemaker and raising three children. She most recently worked for Matanzas Animal Clinic, until retiring in 2011. Val was a member of Wando Woods Baptist Church in Charleston SC. Through the years she was a member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Beach and Ancient City Baptist in St. Augustine. She was a founding member of St. Augustine Baptist Church and was currently a member of Anastasia Baptist Church, SR 16 campus. Val taught Sunday School for 40 years, and in 2011 Val began serving with the homebound ministry, by daily calling church members who were unable to physically attend church. She was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Bill Shierling of St. Augustine; daughter, Corinne Hill, and her husband, Steve, of Eustis, FL; sons, Richard Owen Shierling, and his wife, Marla, of Jacksonville and Ronald William Shierling, and his wife, Pamela, of St. Augustine; brother, Carrel Richard Hurst of Summerville, Oregon; grandchildren, Ronald, Jeff, Allison, Justin, Sidney, Samuel and Jake, and 13 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24th at the St. Johns Family Funeral Home. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines we will restrict the number of guest to 50 persons during the visitation. We ask that guests with a surnames beginning with letters A-M come between the hours of 6 to 7 pm, and guest with surnames beginning with letters N-Z come between the hours of 7 to 8 pm. A private funeral service will take place at 10 am on Wednesday at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Ott officiating. Because of the limited number of people who can attend, this service will be livestreamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/St-Johns-Family-Funeral-Home-275485799289411/videos. A private interment will take place at Jacksonville National Cemetery on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations in Val's memory can be made to: Mayo Clinic, Attn: Cancer Research, and mail to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020